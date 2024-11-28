NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Shows: Every Performer for Every Game
Thanksgiving is a day filled with many traditions in the United States, including the tradition of sitting down the couch and watching a few football games with your loved ones near.
The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions play every Thanksgiving, against different opponents, and then the third game is a selected matchup between two other teams.
These three Thanksgiving games are also known for having halftime shows with some of the country's biggest rising stars headling them. Check out who's expected to perform this year.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Halftime Performer: Everything to Know About Shaboozey
Shaboozey is an up-and-coming country star and rapper who's best known for his song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which hit No. 1 on the charts this year. His hit song is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Solo Country Performance and Best Country Song at next year's Grammy Awards. Shaboozey is nominated for a total of six Grammy's, including Best New Artist.
The Virginia native will perform during halftime at Ford Field.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Halftime Performer: Everything to Know About Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson is a popular country artist who's had quite the 2024 following her Grammy win for Best Country Album for "Bell Bottom Country" and her win at the Academy of Country Music for Entertainer of the Year. She's nominated in next year's Grammy's for her new album "Whirlwind."
She will take center stage during the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show at AT&T Stadium.
Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Halftime Performer: Everything to Know About Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling is a world-renown electric violinist who grew to fame from her time on America's Got Talent in 2010. She's best known for her upbeat violin playing while she dances across the stage during her performances. Her career began back in 2007 when she began posting YouTube videos of her talent. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA gymnast Suni Lee used Stirling's "Eye of the Untold Her" for her floor routine.
Stirling will perform during halftime at Lambeau Field.