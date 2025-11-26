NFL TV Coverage Map Week 13: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! With Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season arriving, so too does perhaps the best week of football of the whole year.
Three games will be played on Turkey Day—Lions-Packers, Cowboys-Chiefs, and Ravens-Bengals. Then the Bears will play the Eagles on Black Friday to round off the week of holiday NFL action. It’s a pretty loaded series of contests featuring plenty of competitive teams and many playoff implications.
Fortunately, there’s plenty of games left over for Sunday. Most weeks of the season only feature one game played before the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday afternoons. This week, four games will have taken place before that 1 p.m. ET window—and then there’s Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. However, no teams are on a bye this week, meaning there are still 10 games to be played on Sunday afternoon.
It will be a fun group of matchups. Let’s break down what the coverage map looks like for Week 13.
What is an NFL coverage map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
NFL coverage map Week 13
Fox single game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the key.
Fox coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Rams @ Panthers
Adam Amin
Drew Brees
Green
Falcons @ Jets
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Yellow
Cardinals @ Buccaneers
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Orange
Saints @ Dolphins
Chris Myers
Mark Schlereth
Blue
Vikings @ Seahawks
Joe Davis
Greg Olsen
CBS early game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS early game window key
COLOR
GAME
ANALYST
PBP
Red
Texans @ Colts
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Blue
49ers @ Browns
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Green
Jaguars @ Titans
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
CBS late game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.
CBS late game window key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Bills @ Steelers
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Blue
Raiders @ Chargers
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Key NFL matchups in Week 13
The Thanksgiving Day slate features two massive games in the form of Detroit-Green Bay and Baltimore-Cincinnati. Both are divisional contests with potentially huge ramifications. If the Packers beat the Lions and sweep the season series between the two rivals they’ll own any tiebreakers that may unfold during the push for the playoffs. It is a massive leg up—and one the Lions will desperately be trying to avoid. The Ravens, meanwhile, are turning their season around with the return of Lamar Jackson and remarkably enter Week 13 tied for the AFC North lead. The Bengals will likely have Joe Burrow back under center and represent a much tougher opponent than when Joe Flacco is starting; Cincy won’t be rolling over, either, as the team harbors faint hopes for an unlikely postseason appearance.
The third game of Turkey Day action is pretty important in its own right. Dallas and Kansas City are both trying to shake off bad starts to the year in time to make a push for the postseason. Both also pulled off big wins last week, with Dak Prescott leading America’s Team to a remarkable comeback win over the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes doing the same for the Chiefs over the Colts. A loss would prove extremely damaging to either the 5-5-1 Cowboys or the 6-5 Chiefs, so you’ll be seeing both teams play like the season depends on it. Which should make for tremendous action.
Enjoy the games!