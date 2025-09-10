NFL TV Coverage Map Week 2: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books. It was a fun one.
The Eagles and Cowboys got things off to a hot start with a bizarrely controversial, lightning-delayed contest on opening night that resulted in a Philadelphia win on banner night. The Chiefs and Chargers followed up with an international showcase in Brazil that came down to the wire; Los Angeles and Justin Herbert proved victorious over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. Sunday was a fully packed slate of NFL action and led to emerging storylines around the league. Lastly, the Bears and Vikings' young quarterbacks did battle under the Monday Night Football lights; J.J. McCarthy earned his flowers and a win after a tough start.
Week 2 promises more of the same, starting with the first Thursday Night Football contest of the year between the Commanders and Packers. Then Sunday will come with another wonderfully loaded slate of football games before a MNF doubleheader.
It shall be glorious. Here's what the coverage maps look like for Sunday's Week 2 schedule.
What is the NFL Week 2 Coverage Map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
And here is a breakdown of the above map.
GAME
COLOR
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Bills @ Jets
Red
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Rams @ Titans
Dark Blue
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Patriots @ Dolphins
Yellow
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Browns @ Ravens
Light Blue
Tom McCarthy
Ross Tucker
Jaguars @ Bengals
Pink
Chris Lewis
Logan Ryan
Broncos @ Colts (LATE)
Green
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Panthers @ Cardinals
Orange
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
Fox Early Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
And here is a breakdown of the above map.
GAME
COLOR
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Giants @ Cowboys
Red
Joe Davis
Greg Olsen
Bears @ Lions
Blue
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Seahawks @ Steelers
Green
Adam Amin
Mark Sanchez
49ers @ Saints
Yellow
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Fox Late Window
There is not a coverage map for the Fox late window as only the Chiefs-Eagles game will be broadcast nationally that afternoon. So anyone looking for another game in the late window must turn on CBS.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 2
The Chiefs-Eagles bout is the biggest game on the schedule for Week 2. Kansas City is on somewhat shaky ground given its sloppy start to the year in Brazil and the looming reality that the Mahomes/Kelce combination is no longer enough to sleepwalk through regular season wins. Philly started 1–0 but the passing game was mighty suspect and could be something to watch. Regardless of those particulars these two teams last met in the Super Bowl in February and that alone makes it worth watching. Will the Chiefs be able to avenge their blowout loss? Will the Eagles reassert their dominance as the new dynasty in the making? We can't wait to find out.
The Bears-Lions game should be fascinating as well. Ben Johnson returns to Detroit for the first time since he quit being the team's beloved coordinator and became the head coach of one of their chief rivals; his reception will be fascinating. Detroit is also looking to stabilize after a pretty awful season opener in Green Bay against the Packers. Questions abound about the Lions' coordinator situation and how Jared Goff will play without a wunderkind in his ear will not be answered in Week 2 but the game will still provide data points.
Speaking of potentially chilly reunions, the Seahaws will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh and it should make for one of the more interesting matchups of the week. Both teams are still figuring out their identities after bringing in new quarterbacks this offseason. But the big storyline is DK Metcalf going up against his former team after a surprising trade request this past offseason. Aaron Rodgers got his revenge against the Jets last week; let's see if he is as motivated to deliver Metcalf equal satisfaction in both stars' first game in front of Steelers fans.