NFL Week 4 Watchability Index: Top 10 Games to Watch
- 10. Cleveland Browns (1–2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1–2)
- 9. Kansas City Chiefs (3–0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2–1)
- 8. Los Angeles Rams (1–2) at Chicago Bears (1–2)
- 7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3–0) at Indianapolis Colts (1–2)
- 6. Jacksonville Jaguars (0–3) at Houston Texans (2–1)
- 5. Philadelphia Eagles (2–1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2–1)
- 4. Seattle Seahawks (3–0) at Detroit Lions (2–1)
- 3. New Orleans Saints (2–1) at Atlanta Falcons (1–2)
- 2. Minnesota Vikings (3–0) at Green Bay Packers (2–1)
- 1. Buffalo Bills (3–0) at Baltimore Ravens (1–2)
With three weeks of the NFL regular season behind us, some facts are emerging. The Buffalo Bills are going to be fine post-Stefon Diggs. The Seattle Seahawks seemed to have made the right hire in coach Mike Macdonald. And the back-to-back Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs are unbeaten despite an uneven start.
Still, the standings are a bit of a jumbled mess. There are five 3–0 teams, and only three squads without a win. That means a whopping 24 either have one or two victories, giving us a massive middle class in a league designed for exactly that.
So with Week 4 underway, let’s rank the 10 best games remaining, starting with a clash on the strip.
10. Cleveland Browns (1–2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1–2)
Watchability score: 1.7
This is about sheer desperation. The Browns and Raiders have struggled, with Cleveland getting virtually nothing from quarterback Deshaun Watson. One week after Raiders coach Antonio Pierce called out his team by stating guys were making business decisions, Las Vegas also has plenty to prove. This should be ugly, hideous, wild football.
9. Kansas City Chiefs (3–0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2–1)
Watchability score: 3.8
This would have been a lot higher if the Chargers were healthy. Instead, they’re expected to be without their starting tackles, maybe Justin Herbert, and edge rusher Joey Bosa. Oh, and Derwin James Jr. is suspended. Still, it’s for first place in the AFC West, and we get to see if Patrick Mahomes starts airing it out a bit after a couple of mediocre weeks.
8. Los Angeles Rams (1–2) at Chicago Bears (1–2)
Watchability score: 4.3
The winner will feel very good about where they are considering what each team has dealt with in the early going. The loser will feel like it’s on the fringe of falling out of the playoff race. The Rams have more talent when healthy, but they’re still sans receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Can they overcome those losses against a quality Bears defense?
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3–0) at Indianapolis Colts (1–2)
Watchability score: 4.8
The Steelers will put their perfect record on the line. Indianapolis needs better play from Anthony Richardson, but he’s a unique talent who will try to throw deep while facing a ferocious pass rush. The biggest question entering this game: Can Pittsburgh get home before Richardson unloads?
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (0–3) at Houston Texans (2–1)
Watchability score: 5.0
This is it for the Jaguars. Jacksonville was destroyed 47–10 in Buffalo on Monday night, and has another road game on a short week. If Jacksonville loses, we’re officially on Doug Pederson watch. However, a Jaguars win means Houston is suddenly spiraling after being drubbed 34–7 by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (2–1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2–1)
Watchability score: 5.7
With Hurricane Helene ravaging Florida, there are bigger things to worry about in Tampa Bay. From a football perspective, this could prove to be a key game in the NFC playoff picture, with the winner getting a key tiebreaker. If the Eagles get the victory, they’ll be 3–1 while only having played one game in Philadelphia.
4. Seattle Seahawks (3–0) at Detroit Lions (2–1)
Watchability score: 5.9
Big Monday night affair in Motown. The Lions are trying to stay toward the top of the highly competitive NFC North, while Seattle is hoping to extend its lead in the NFC West, already up two games on the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals. Geno Smith had a great game in Detroit last year, throwing for 328 yards in a 37–31 overtime Week 2 victory.
3. New Orleans Saints (2–1) at Atlanta Falcons (1–2)
Watchability score: 7.1
It’s the best rivalry rarely talked about nationally. The Saints and Falcons have been battling for the past 58 seasons, and this is an early, but critical, matchup. For Atlanta, a loss would be crushing. New Orleans would go up two games on the Falcons with a win in their building. It’s a borderline must-win for Atlanta.
2. Minnesota Vikings (3–0) at Green Bay Packers (2–1)
Watchability score: 8.8
First place in the NFC North on the line? Let’s party. Minnesota is one of the biggest surprises in the NFL after plastering the San Francisco 49ers and Texans. Meanwhile, the Packers have fought through an injury to Jordan Love, winning their past two games with Malik Willis. Expect an electric atmosphere at Lambeau Field.
1. Buffalo Bills (3–0) at Baltimore Ravens (1–2)
Watchability score: 9.6
The Ravens have one win, and yet they’re favored to beat the Bills. Still, Buffalo has been the league’s most dominant team, leading the NFL with 112 points. However, Baltimore seemed to get right last weekend, rushing for 274 yards in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. If Baltimore can win, it’s suddenly right and rolling. If the Bills win, it furthers the notion that they’re the favorite to dethrone the Chiefs.