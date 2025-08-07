NFLPA Issues Clarifying Statement on Smelling Salts Ban
Amid all the drama littering the NFL landscape during training camp, the most unexpected was easily the smelling salts controversy.
Earlier this week San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle stormed the set of NFL Network to announce the league had banned smelling salts, joking that he considered retirement due to the change. The news sent ripples throughout the rest of the NFL's player base, and few were pleased about the development.
On Wednesday, though, the NFLPA issued a clarifying statement to players that should make Kittle and others of his ilk quite happy: the NFL has banned teams from providing the salts, but players are still permitted to use them.
"The NFL Players Association is aware of the memo issued by the league Tuesday regarding the use of smelling salts and ammonia capsules," read the statement, per ESPN's Kalyn Kahler. "We were not notified of this club policy change before the memo was sent out. To clarify, this policy does not prhobit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us."
It turns out there won't be too big of a change after all.