Nick Wright Cooks Up Wild Matthew Stafford-Tua Tagovailoa Trade Idea
First Things First dove into the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday as the expert panel tried to figure out if the team should run it back with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. The answer, clearly, is yes because the veteran gunslinger is still very capable of putting a team on his back and winning a Super Bowl. Stafford is taking some time to think about his future after the playoff loss to the Eagles but said he feels like he has some football left in the tank.
Everyone at the table seemed to agree that running it back was the play, but Nick Wright jumped in with a big-brain idea toward the end that caught his colleagues off-guard.
"If they're like, listen we just need to get younger, we have this young defense," he said. "I have one one-for-one quarterback trade that I would put a phone call in on. I might call Miami and say 'Stafford for Tua.'"
Wright's thought process was that this would be a better option for the Rams than spinning a roulette wheel in the draft at the quarterback position, that Sean McVay might think he could do better with Tua than Mike McDaniel did, and the Dolphins might think they need have one more shot to win before the Tyreek Hill situation becomes completely untenable.
The idea didn't get much traction as Chris Broussard spoke for everyone in wondering why the Rams would do such a thing considering Tua's unique injury concerns. And that's probably the end of it. Though Los Angeles did pull of a stunning, blockbuster quarterback trade once before and that's why Stafford is part of this conversation in the first place.