Nico Collins Wasn't Interested in Titans DB's Trash Talk Ahead of Week 4 Matchup
Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed attempted to add some gas to the fire of the AFC South rivalry between Tennessee and the Texans, taking an undisguised shot at Nico Collins while speaking to reporters Wednesday.
Asked by reporters about Collins, Sneed simply responded, "Who?"
Collins wasn't too interested in the verbal barb, however. When reporters asked Houston's star receiver what he thought of Sneed's comments, Collins indicated he'd not heard what his opponent said, and laughed it off before adding, "He knows."
Collins was then asked by a reporter what opponents "should know" about him.
"I don't say much. I just play. You can talk all you want, I'm not hearing it. Just line that s--- up," he responded.
In his career, Collins has faced the Titans five times has won three of those outings. He has 21 receptions for 286 yards and two touchdowns lifetime against the divisional foe.
He's played well through the first three games, despite Houston's offense being off to a lackluster start. The Texans, widely projected to be a playoff team this season, are 0–3 to start the year. They've yet to score more than 19 points in a single game, though Collins has contributed two touchdowns and 181 yards.
After back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards, the star wide receiver figures to be a focal point of Tennessee's defensive game plans, so hopefully we can see him respond on the field to Sneed's attempted trash talk.