One Move Every AFC East Team Should Make This Offseason
Can anybody catch the Buffalo Bills? Getting better in the next few months would be the way to do it.
In New England, the Patriots have the right coach-quarterback combination in Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye. They also have the league’s most cap space and a top-five pick, giving New England plenty of ammo to make moves. However, few teams need to add as much talent as the Patriots before becoming competitive.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in three years. Miami might only have one more year of receiver Tyreek Hill and is hoping to get a healthy season out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But even with those two in the building, the Dolphins need more.
Then there’s the New York Jets, who underwent a sea change in January with a new coach and general manager. Aaron Glenn has to remake the culture at Florham Park, and it starts under center.
Let’s look at each of the four AFC East teams and discuss their biggest need going into the offseason.
Buffalo Bills
One move they should make: Find a pass-rusher who can win a playoff game
Three years ago, Bills general manager Brandon Beane attempted to put the finishing touches on a championship contender. After losing the now-infamous 13 Seconds Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, Beane stunned the league by signing future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal.
Unfortunately for Miller and the Bills, the contract hasn’t worked out the way either hoped. Miller tore his ACL in its initial campaign and hasn’t been the same since. All told, Miller has suited up 36 times for Buffalo and notched 14 sacks. More importantly, he has zero sacks in five postseason games, all of which will likely result in his release this winter.
While the Bills are fairly tight on cap space and options to create more, they have to find the right value. Buffalo could look at someone such as Haason Reddick, who is coming off a disastrous year with the Jets but also has four double-digit sack seasons to his name.
Miami Dolphins
One move they should make: Start diversifying the offensive weaponry
For years, the Dolphins have had the fastest offense in football. On the perimeter, Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In the backfield, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.
It's time for Miami to add some physical punch to a unit long on speed but short on power. With Hill potentially entering his final season with the Fins, Miami should be looking at getting a bigger body or two for Tagovailoa. Whether it be in free agency or the draft, the Dolphins have to target pass catchers with larger catch radiuses and the ability to win a jump ball, giving Tagovailoa a different skill set to work with.
In the backfield, speed can still rule the day but it would be wise to also get someone who can gain tough yards between the tackles. For coach Mike McDaniel, he needs a variety of ways to win against the best teams in the AFC.
New England Patriots
One move they should make: Add an elite playmaker for Drake Maye
The Patriots struggled to a last-place finish in the division in 2024, but they have reason to believe both the immediate and long-term future is bright.
New England has a new coach in an old face, hiring Vrabel to replace Jerod Mayo. Vrabel takes over a team with the most cap space in the league (approximately $128 million) and the fourth-overall pick. They also have second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who appears to be the answer at the sport's paramount position in New England.
This offseason, general manager Eliot Wolf has to find real talent to surround Maye with. While the offensive line needs upgrades all over, Maybe also needs wideouts who can challenge opposing secondaries. There are options to be explored, although the tag likely being applied to Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins takes the biggest name off the board. Still, between free agency and the draft, New England has avenues to explore.
New York Jets
One move they should make: Figure out a short-term plan at quarterback
With the Jets moving off Aaron Rodgers, the new brass must figure out the subsequent step of replacing him. It won't be easy.
Although Rodgers was lackluster and/or injured during his two seasons in Gotham, the next step is tricky. The Jets could have some intriguing options in free agency, but almost all of them are veteran stopgaps from Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson to Justin Fields and Sam Darnold. Of course, Darnold would be the only potential long-term answer, but would he really go back to New York after struggling there throughout his rookie deal?
If the Jets try to backfill Rodgers's spot via the draft, they're almost certainly looking at a developmental prospect unless they trade up into the top five (and maybe top two) for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. To do that, they'd have to mortgage their future. A risky proposition, at best.