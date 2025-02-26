One Move Every AFC South Team Should Make in 2025
The AFC South needs to step up.
Last year, the division was one of two in the AFC that didn’t send multiple teams to the postseason. And it was the only one without at least two teams fighting for the playoffs come Week 17.
The Houston Texans reached the postseason and demolished the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. The biggest reason it didn’t advance? Houston’s offensive line gave up eight sacks, something it struggled with throughout the year.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the year was a catastrophe ending in a housecleaning. The Jaguars now have Liam Coen running the show, but he needs a defense even if his wizardry can fix the offense and Trevor Lawrence.
In Indianapolis, the Colts have to figure out a way to unlock quarterback Anthony Richardson’s talents.
And the Tennessee Titans must figure out the quarterback position once and for all as Will Levis hasn’t exactly locked down the job.
So what’s the biggest priority for each team in the division? Let’s examine.
Houston Texans: Revamp the offensive line at all costs
The Texans somehow reached the divisional round for the second consecutive year despite quarterback C.J. Stroud being under siege most of the campaign.
Houston allowed 54 sacks in 2024. Only the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears gave up more, and those teams were both last-place bottom-feeders in their divisions who combined for eight wins.
This offseason, general manager Nick Caserio must use both free agency and the draft to beef up the offensive line, specifically inside. The Texans have an excellent left tackle in Laremy Tunsil and a second-round pick at right tackle in Blake Fisher. However, the interior has been an issue, with Kenyon Green, Shaq Mason and others not proving to be starting material.
If Caserio does nothing else this offseason, he has to find multiple starters to replace lackluster talent across the offensive line.
Indianapolis Colts: Add a quality tight end to help Richardson
The Colts have to figure out whether Richardson is the future. And to do that, they must put the best possible situation around him as he enters his third year.
So far, Richardson has played in just 15 games due to injuries and a benching, the latter brought on by poor play and asking out of a game in Houston due to fatigue after a scramble. In two years, Richardson has completed 50.6% of his attempts with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
To that point, GM Chris Ballard has adequate receivers in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, along with a phenomenal back in Jonathan Taylor. However, Indianapolis's leading tight end was Kyle Granson with 182 yards and zero touchdowns in 2024.
With the tight end class being one of the better groups in the NFL draft, Ballard should be targeting one within the first few rounds to strengthen his offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Bring in multiple cornerbacks to shore up the secondary
Over the past two years, few teams have been worse at defending the pass than the Jaguars, and the new general manager must figure that out, and fast.
Last season, Jacksonville had a quality secondary piece in Tyson Campbell but little else. Beyond Campbell, most of the playing time at corner went to veterans Ronald Darby and Montaric Brown, and rookie Jarrian Jones. The result was ranking dead last in pass defense, allowing 257.4 yards per game despite a pass rush that included Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.
This offseason, the Jaguars should be targeting multiple corners, including at least one of the top free agents: Charvarius Ward, D.J. Reed and Byron Murphy Jr. While Campbell is an excellent corner and Jones is a third-round pick with upside, Jacksonville can’t afford to gamble and finish at the bottom of the pack when opponents drop back.
Tennessee Titans: Figure out whether Levis or someone else will start in 2025
The Titans are at a crossroads. Levis is entering his third season and while the 2023 second-round pick out of Kentucky has flashed potential, he’s also been disastrous in his decision-making at times.
With Brian Callahan going into his second season as head coach with a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi leading the front office, Tennessee has to figure out who its quarterback of the long-term future is going to be.
Luckily for Borgonzi, the Titans hold the No. 1 pick. They could theoretically take either Miami’s Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado, giving Nashville a new face of the franchise. Or, Tennessee could go with the best player available, someone such as Sanders’s teammate in Travis Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter off the edge, and either stick with Levis or sign a bridge free agent in Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields or Kirk Cousins.
Borgonzi has options, and he has to pick the best one if Tennessee is going to contend for the AFC South anytime soon.