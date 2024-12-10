Cris Collinsworth Reveals Origin of the ‘Collinsworth Slide’ on ‘ManningCast’
1. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was a guest on the ManningCast on Monday night and shared the origins behind the famous “Collinsworth Slide” that he used to do when he worked with Al Michaels for 13 years on Sunday Night Football.
After a video package rolled of various Collinsworth slides, the veteran analyst decided to share the story of how the move came about.
“Al’s got it in his contract that he’s the only guy on camera for the first minute of the broadcast,” revealed Collinsworth. “I don’t care. It’s less I gotta try and remember. I’m happy about it. I got no problem at all.
“So, they would say, ‘Cris, Al’s gotta be the only one on. You gotta get out of the shot.’ I was like, well, you put a piece of tape down for me to put my legs on either side of to do it. What do you want me to do? Have my legs around this piece of tape or do you want me to get out of the shot?
“He goes, ‘Just lean out of the shot.’ I go, ‘What are you talking about it? Like this?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ ”
At this point, Collinsworth was demonstrating how he would be leaning almost parallel to the ground out of the camera shot.
“So, literally every game we opened the broadcast and I’m lying on the table over here like this while Al’s waxing poetic on the other side and then he’d get through and say, ‘Partner come on in,’ and I go up like this and this whole thing becomes a totally crazed sort of thing,” said Collinsworth.
Observations:
• You have to watch Peyton’s face during this entire bit about “The Collinsworth Slide.” He was beaming throughout the whole segment. Peyton clearly loves “The Collinsworth Slide.”
• How much of a boss move was it for Michaels to have in his contract that he’s the only one allowed to be on screen for the first minute of the broadcast?
• Collinsworth referenced a video of “The Collinsworth Slide” being shown “in a World Cup bar when the winning goal was made and people would scream.” Here is that hilarious video.
2. After the Bengals beat the Cowboys, Ja’Marr Chase smashed a donut into Joe Burrow’s face. Burrow then did his postgame interview with ESPN Deportes great John Sutcliffe with his face covered in that donut. The takeaway here is that there needs to be more postgame celebrations across all sports that involve food.
3. This was such a bad take and performance by Shannon Sharpe on Monday’s First Take. I understand that you can’t take debate shows seriously and that a lot of the “takes” are done for attention, but you can’t just get basic facts wrong.
Sharpe was somehow trying to put some blame on Josh Allen for Buffalo’s 44–42 loss to the Rams. The same Josh Allen who threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another three touchdowns.
Sharpe kept going on and on and on about the Bills being down 24–10. The Bills were never down 24–10. The first half scoring went as follows: 7–0 Rams, 7–7, 10–7 Rams, 17–7 Rams, 17–14 Rams, 24–14 Rams.
And how did the game go from 10–7 Rams to 17–7 Rams? Because Los Angeles blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
It’s mind-boggling that Sharpe would try to disparage Allen here. Dan Orlovsky tried to fight him off, but seemed too in shock at Sharpe’s take to stand his ground as much as he should have.
4. One of the inside terms in the wrestling world is, “pop.” A “pop” is when the crowd goes berserk after they see something they like.
Listen to the pop that Charles Barkley got a few days ago when he announced drinks were on the house while at a college bar. It’s as good a pop as you can get.
5. Very angry Eagles fans lived up to their reputation on Sunday after they shared their thoughts on Philadelphia’s 22–16 win over Carolina.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis.
Topics covered with Curtis include why something feels off about the Inside the NBA–ESPN deal; Stephen A. Smith reportedly getting a new six-year, $120 million contract from ESPN; how Tom Brady has progressed, whether the coverage of him has been fair and what we want to see more of from Brady. Curtis also reveals which two networks he thinks do the best job with their NFL game coverage.
Following Curtis, Sal Licata, from WFAN radio and SNY TV, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss a Bills-Lions Super Bowl vs. a Chiefs-Lions Super Bowl, an NFL Sunday disaster for a family member, the new season of HBO’s Hard Knocks and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: For no reason at all, here’s a great Larry David–Richard Lewis scene.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.