Packers GM Makes First Public Comments on Franchise's Proposed Tush Push Ban
The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal on Monday to ban the "tush push," a strategy made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles that includes the team pushing the quarterback in short-yardage situations. Other NFL teams have notably not been fans of this play as it's been hard to combat, and the Packers decided to try to get rid of it.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke about the proposal during his press conference at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday. He admitted he hasn't spoken much with the organization about the proposal, but he knows the Packers have historically struggled against the "tush push."
“We’re not very successful against it, I know that, but to be honest with you I haven’t put much thought into it,” Gutekunst said. “It’s been around for a while, we’ve used it in different fashions with our tight end, so again, I think there will be a lot of discussions about it. I’ve got to look at some of the information as far as injury rates, things like that, to see. But we’ll see.
“I’m aware of it, we really haven’t had many discussions about it," Gutekunst continued. "I’m sure we will over the next few weeks heading into the owners’ meetings. I’m aware that we did but we really haven’t had many discussions about it."
It sounds like the proposal is still in the early stages, but they have some time to figure out the details before the league meeting on March 30. The Packers will need a total of 24 teams to vote on passing the ban for it to go through.