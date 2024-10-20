SI

Packers' Josh Jacobs Ends NFL Record-Breaking Streak With First Receiving TD

It took the running back until his sixth NFL season to score a receiving touchdown.

Madison Williams

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs does the Lambeau Leap to celebrate a touchdown.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs does the Lambeau Leap to celebrate a touchdown. / NFL/Screengrab
Josh Jacobs scored his first career receiving touchdown on Sunday in the Green Bay Packers' game vs. the Houston Texans. Yes, you read that right.

In his sixth NFL season, Jacobs finally accomplished the one obstacle he had yet to surpass. It took the running back 211 receptions to score a receiving touchdown, which is the longest streak in NFL history. Jacobs no longer holds that active title thanks to the eight-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love that sent him into the end zone.

Jacobs celebrated in the best way possible, too, by doing a Lambeau Leap into the crowd. His Packers teammates congratulated him right after, knowing this was a significant touchdown for Jacobs.

No other active NFL players are anywhere near the streak Jacobs held. It's possible his record will still remain on top of the history books for a while, but at least he won't continue to add to the drought now.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

