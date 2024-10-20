Packers' Josh Jacobs Ends NFL Record-Breaking Streak With First Receiving TD
Josh Jacobs scored his first career receiving touchdown on Sunday in the Green Bay Packers' game vs. the Houston Texans. Yes, you read that right.
In his sixth NFL season, Jacobs finally accomplished the one obstacle he had yet to surpass. It took the running back 211 receptions to score a receiving touchdown, which is the longest streak in NFL history. Jacobs no longer holds that active title thanks to the eight-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love that sent him into the end zone.
Jacobs celebrated in the best way possible, too, by doing a Lambeau Leap into the crowd. His Packers teammates congratulated him right after, knowing this was a significant touchdown for Jacobs.
No other active NFL players are anywhere near the streak Jacobs held. It's possible his record will still remain on top of the history books for a while, but at least he won't continue to add to the drought now.