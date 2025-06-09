SI

Packers Make Surprising Roster Decision on Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander

Andy Nesbitt

Jaire Alexander made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2020. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jaire Alexander's time with the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end, as the team is releasing the two-time Pro Bowler, per a Monday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Alexander, 28, has spent all seven seasons of his NFL career with the Packers. He has 12 interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022.

The talented cornerback has been hit hard by injuries the past two seasons, as he's played in just seven games in each of those years.

It will now be interesting to see which team scoops him up.

