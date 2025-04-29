SI

Packers Sign Former Top-10 Pick to Bolster Linebacking Corps

With the draft in the rearview, Green Bay inked Isaiah Simmons to a one-year deal.

Liam McKeone

Isaiah Simmons spent last year in New York with the Giants
Isaiah Simmons spent last year in New York with the Giants
The Green Bay Packers enjoyed an active NFL draft, headlined by selecting Texas wideout Matthew Golden in the first round. With it all in the rearview, they looked to free agency to bolster their linebacker position group on Tuesday.

The Packers announced on Tuesday afternoon they had signed former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons. Simmons, 26, was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent three years in the southwest before he was traded to the New York Giants in 2023.

Simmons played out his rookie contract with the G-Men and signed a one-year deal for the 2024 season. In five NFL seasons Simmons has accumulated 329 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks and five interceptions.

Now he heads to Green Bay to reinforce a linebacking corps led by Quay Walker last season.

