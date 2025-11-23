Packers Ruthlessly Trolled Vikings With Skol Celebration After Game-Sealing INT
The Packers took care of business at Lambeau Field against the rival Vikings on Sunday, dominating on both sides of the ball en route to a 23–6 win. The defense made life difficult for J.J. McCarthy, who struggled for Minnesota all game long.
McCarthy threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter as he desperately tried to lead a comeback. After his second interception, this one to cornerback Evan Williams, several members of Green Bay’s defense rushed to the end zone and began savagely trolling the Vikings by hitting a “Skol” clap. It quickly spread to the crowd, too. The fans were loving it and they got in on the action, not hesitating to rub salt in the wound of Vikings supporters.
Using your opponents’ rallying cry against them is a ruthless blow from the Packers’ defense, but they weren’t pulling any punches as they sealed the win against their hated rivals.
McCarthy had one of his worst games of his career against the Packers. He completed 12 of 19 passes for just 87 yards. He did not throw a touchdown and had a pair of interceptions. He was also sacked five times for 35 years, meaning the Minnesota passing attack generated a net of just 52 yards.
The NFC North rivals will meet again in the regular-season finale in Week 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Vikings fans will hope that the Skol chant isn’t used in an satirical fashion during that showdown, as they hope to avoid a season sweep at the hands their foes.