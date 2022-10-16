Packers-Jets Inactives: Gary Cleared for Takeoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Arguably the Green Bay Packers’ top defensive player, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, is active for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

The five inactives are all rookies and only one is due to injury, with receiver Christian Walker out with the hamstring injury sustained last week. The others: offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Gary popped up on the injury report on Thursday. He was limited participation at practices on Thursday and Friday and listed as questionable. That the Packers didn’t elevate either of their practice-squad options, La’Darius Hamilton or Kobe Jones, was a giveaway that Gary would play.

Just because Gary will be playing doesn’t mean he’ll be at full strength.

If Gary is limited, the Packers are going to need much more from their backups than they’ve provided the first five games. In 66 snaps, rookie Kingsley Enagbare has three tackles, zero sacks, zero pass deflections and zero pressures. In 52 snaps, third-year player Jonathan Garvin has zero tackles, zero sacks, one pass deflection (vs. the Giants) and one pressure (vs. the Patriots).

“Hey, it’s the next man up and the standard doesn’t change,” coach Matt LaFleur said, “but, let’s face it, the guy is pretty impactful I’d say when he’s out on the grass. Certainly, he’s a guy that we definitely want in there. When he’s not in there, I think you can feel the effects of that.”

The Packers are still waiting on Enagbare, their fifth-round pick and only addition to the group, to make an impact.

“I think he’s made progress but he’s a young player, and it’s not like RG came on overnight, either,” LaFleur said. “So, it takes time for these guys. I think if you compare RG to his rookie year, it’s night and day. These guys have to develop and, for a lot of them, especially in that position in particular, like the interior D-line, the outside backers, those rushers usually takes a minute.”

On Saturday, the Packers placed Tipa Galeai on injured reserve. Galeai has played only on special teams; he’s fourth on the team with 85 snaps and has a team-high four tackles.

For the Jets, the only noteworthy inactive is defensive end Jermaine Johnson, one of their first-round picks. He is third on the team with 1.5 sacks.

Packers vs. Jets: Noon Sunday at Lambeau Field

