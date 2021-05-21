Rodgers-Packers Among Top Offseason Story Lines
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL calendar has flipped to 2021, with offseason programs under way. For the Green Bay Packers, organized team activities – a fancy terms for voluntary practices – will begin on Monday.
Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr listed the 10 most interesting story lines for the rest of the offseason. As expected, the Aaron Rodgers saga made the cut.
“It’s hard to believe how breathless and caught up we were about the idea of Rodgers’ using Jeopardy!, a game show that films 46 days out of the year in a location that is a four-hour flight from Wisconsin—as opposed to a two-hour flight from Denver or one hour from Las Vegas—as a legitimate counterweight in his push to get out of Green Bay,” Orr wrote as part of his explanation.
“It’s even harder to believe that we’re willing to dismiss Rodgers’s innate competitiveness, the very thing that drove him to this lot in life, and assume he’d be completely comfortable in pseudo retirement (or playing for a noncompetitor, for that matter, which, at the present moment the Broncos and Raiders currently are, even if Rodgers would certainly shift them in another direction).”
Also interesting from a Packers perspective is this question posed by Orr: Will a Shanahan kryptonite emerge?
The Packers are one of several teams running some version of Kyle Shanahan’s offense. With Rodgers earning MVP honors while running coach Matt LaFleur’s version of the offense, the Packers led the NFL in scoring.
“With … two really good defensive head coaches exclusively practicing against it every day (Mike Vrabel and Robert Saleh), one has to wonder if this is the year we’ll begin to see somewhat diminished returns,” Orr wrote.
In that note, he mentioned the 49ers’ selection of athletic quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. You know who else is athletic? Jordan Love.
CLICK HERE for Orr’s full piece.
Almost 40 Stories on the Green Bay Packers’ Rookie Class
First round: Georgia CB Eric Stokes
More Stokes: Blown away by more than 40 time
More Stokes: Mixed message from scouts
Second round: Ohio State C Josh Myers
More Myers: Stands tall in strong center class
Third round: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers
More Rodgers: Gutekunst loses trade but wins player he coveted
More Rodgers: Short trend snapped
More Rodgers: What scouts said
More Rodgers: His amazing comeback from a torn ACL
Fourth round: Ole Miss OL Royce Newman
Fifth round: Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton
Fifth round: Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles
More Jean-Charles: In-Depth Stats
More Jean-Charles: What scouts said
Sixth round: Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen
More Van Lanen: In-Depth Stats
Sixth round: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie
Seventh round: Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill
Undrafted: The biggest position steal in the league?
Undrafted: Scouting opinions on all seven signings
Undrafted: Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen
Undrafted: San Jose State WR Bailey Gaither
Undrafted: San Diego State OL Jacob Capra
Undrafted: Michigan OLB Carlo Kemp
Undrafted: Illinois State S Christian Uphoff