Panthers Camp Takeaways: Bryce Young Moving in Lockstep With Reloaded Skill Group
HOUSTON—The Panthers came into the hot home of the Texans a couple days early to get in a joint practice. And we’ve got you covered with our takeaways after spending time with the Carolina folks …
• The roster needed work coming into the offseason, and GM Dan Morgan, EVP of football ops Brandt Tilis and coach Dave Canales have made progress, which has shown up at the skill positions on offense in particular. Tetairoa McMillan has impressed coaches with his memory and recall, and when combining that with his experience in a pro-style offense at Arizona, there’s hope he can have a significant role from the jump. Second-year man Xavier Legette is playing faster and thinking less in Year 2. And Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow and even sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn Jr. and UDFA Jacolby George look like they could have roles. The Panthers could wind up keeping as many as seven guys at that spot. Meanwhile, Ja’Tavion Sanders is down to 235 pounds and looks like a real weapon at tight end alongside Tommy Tremble. Chuba Hubbard’s new backups, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne, are bringing good versatility to the table. So there’s a ton more to work with here than there was last year. One thing to keep an eye on—how the Panthers deploy movable pieces like Dowdle and Sanders.
• The offensive line has been a problem for Carolina for a half-decade now, so the simple fact that the Panthers are bringing back all five starters from a year ago—Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt and Taylor Moton, from left to right—is huge. The continuity allowed for the unit, and its coaches, to hit the ground running in the spring and build momentum toward the season this summer. It may not be an elite group, but Carolina likes the way the pieces fit together. The communication advantage of bringing everyone back intact should be big for the quarterback playing behind them.
• Speaking of that quarterback, Bryce Young’s work with Canales and OC Brad Idzik has, indeed, gone to another level over the last four months. The offense is now tailored more to Young, and he’s playing faster as a result—he’s also comfortable with the calls, checks and his cadence in a way he wasn’t coming out of Alabama. He’s come far enough to where he can now lead the larger offensive group in meetings. And his relationship with the coaches is at a point where he can push back on things he might see or disagree with that will help the Panthers get a better answer. From the sounds of it, after last year’s benching, Young, Canales, Idzik and the rest of the staff are moving in lockstep.
• The most improved area on the team is probably the interior of the defensive line. Derrick Brown is, of course, Derrick Brown. And the Panthers went and got Tershawn Wharton from the Chiefs and Bobby Brown III from the Rams—two signings aimed at leaning into the type of culture Canales has been trying to build, one that’s edgy and physical on both sides of the ball, can run the ball and stop the run. The run defense with these guys in the fold should be a lot better. There are bigger questions on either side of those guys, though, with the edge spots up for grabs. Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum are the starters, but one second-rounder (Nic Scourton) already looks like a three-down player and another (Princely Umanmielen) looks like he should be ready to contribute in a designated-pass-rusher role.
• A better secondary should help well-regarded DC Ejiro Evero as well. Jaycee Horn, obviously, is a big piece of the equation. But Mike Jackson returns as a starter for his first full camp with the Panthers and undrafted free agent Corey Thornton, a summer darkhorse, is pressing for playing time at the position, too. At safety, Tre’von Moehrig (another “culture” signing) and Nick Scott bring a lot of experience, while second-year man Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom look like they could be solid starters down the line. Which illustrates what the Panthers’ second-year brass is looking for—more competition, development and potential across the roster.