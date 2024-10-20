Panthers’ Dave Canales Makes Definitive Statement on Andy Dalton's Job After Latest Loss
Bryce Young saw the field in Week 7 as the Carolina Panthers were blown out by the Washington Commanders. After the game, Dave Canales made clear that the starting quarterback job in Carolina was not a vacant one.
Following the 40–7 defeat to the Commanders, Canales spoke with reporters and definitively declared that the team was not considering moving away from Andy Dalton as its starter under center.
Canales said that he is committed to Dalton and would continue to deploy the veteran gunslinger as the Panthers quarterback going forward, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.
During Sunday's lopsided defeat, Dalton completed 11-for-16 pass attempts for just 93 yards to go with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
Dalton enjoyed a sensational return to life as a starter when he replaced Young in September and lit up the Las Vegas Raiders for three touchdowns and 319 yards. He's not been as sharp since then, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions across his next four contests, all of which have resulted in losses for Carolina.
Despite having the former No. 1 pick waiting in the wings, Canales made clear that he's not considering reversing the decision he made just over a month ago, meaning Young is due to continue riding the pine in favor of Dalton.
Dalton and the Panthers will have a chance to bounce back from Sunday's dreadful display when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8.