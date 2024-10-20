SI

Panthers’ Dave Canales Makes Definitive Statement on Andy Dalton's Job After Latest Loss

Karl Rasmussen

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked by Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked by Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bryce Young saw the field in Week 7 as the Carolina Panthers were blown out by the Washington Commanders. After the game, Dave Canales made clear that the starting quarterback job in Carolina was not a vacant one.

Following the 40–7 defeat to the Commanders, Canales spoke with reporters and definitively declared that the team was not considering moving away from Andy Dalton as its starter under center.

Canales said that he is committed to Dalton and would continue to deploy the veteran gunslinger as the Panthers quarterback going forward, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

During Sunday's lopsided defeat, Dalton completed 11-for-16 pass attempts for just 93 yards to go with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dalton enjoyed a sensational return to life as a starter when he replaced Young in September and lit up the Las Vegas Raiders for three touchdowns and 319 yards. He's not been as sharp since then, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions across his next four contests, all of which have resulted in losses for Carolina.

Despite having the former No. 1 pick waiting in the wings, Canales made clear that he's not considering reversing the decision he made just over a month ago, meaning Young is due to continue riding the pine in favor of Dalton.

Dalton and the Panthers will have a chance to bounce back from Sunday's dreadful display when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL