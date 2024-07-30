Panthers RB Rashaad Penny Placed on Retired List Days After Bold Proclamation
On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers placed running back Rashaad Penny on the reserved/retired list. It brings an end to a somewhat brief career for Penny, who was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. It also came as a surprise because merely days ago Penny was talking like a guy ready for the season to start.
After signing with the Panthers this offseason, Penny told reporters on Friday that he's "probably a top running back in the NFL" when he's healthy. Which is a very important caveat. Penny has never played a full season in the league; his rookie season was his healthiest in which he appeared in 14 games for Seattle.
When on the field, Penny was indeed quite electric. He boasts an average of 5.6 yards per carry for his career and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt in the one season he recorded north of 100 carries. The San Diego State product was always talented, but availability is the best ability and he was always lacking in that department.
Now it seems his career is over. All in all, Penny appeared in 45 games over six seasons and recorded a grand total of 1,951 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. The Panthers will feature Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and second-round pick Jonathon Brooks in the backfield for the 2024 season.