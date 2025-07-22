SI

Panthers Release Veteran Linebacker, Allowing for Recovery From Concussion

The LB suffered the concussion in Week 16 last season.

Brigid Kennedy

Jewell suffered the head injury during a Week 16 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals last season.
Jewell suffered the head injury during a Week 16 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals last season. / Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday afternoon released veteran linebacker Josey Jewell from the roster as the 30-year-old continues to experience concussion symptoms.

According to a Panthers spokesperson, Jewell wanted to "prioritize his health and recovery and be considerate of his teammates," Darin Gantt wrote for Panthers.com. He will therefore not be placed on the physically unable to perform list, where he would have counted against the 93-man roster limit.

Per The Athletic, the team involved Jewell and his agent in conversations surrounding the move.

Jewell signed a three-year contract with the Panthers over the 2024 offseason. The Iowa export recorded 97 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in his most recent campaign, for which he played 12 games. Prior to his year in Carolina, Jewell had spent the first six years of his career with the Denver Broncos.

As for the concussion holding him back, Jewell suffered the injury in Week 16 vs. Arizona and had to miss the last two games of the season.

Depending on his recovery, a return has not been ruled out, per both Gantt and The Athletic.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL