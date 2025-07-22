Panthers Release Veteran Linebacker, Allowing for Recovery From Concussion
The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday afternoon released veteran linebacker Josey Jewell from the roster as the 30-year-old continues to experience concussion symptoms.
According to a Panthers spokesperson, Jewell wanted to "prioritize his health and recovery and be considerate of his teammates," Darin Gantt wrote for Panthers.com. He will therefore not be placed on the physically unable to perform list, where he would have counted against the 93-man roster limit.
Per The Athletic, the team involved Jewell and his agent in conversations surrounding the move.
Jewell signed a three-year contract with the Panthers over the 2024 offseason. The Iowa export recorded 97 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in his most recent campaign, for which he played 12 games. Prior to his year in Carolina, Jewell had spent the first six years of his career with the Denver Broncos.
As for the concussion holding him back, Jewell suffered the injury in Week 16 vs. Arizona and had to miss the last two games of the season.
Depending on his recovery, a return has not been ruled out, per both Gantt and The Athletic.