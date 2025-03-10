Panthers Sign CB Jaycee Horn to Record-Setting Contract Extension

Sources: There is a new highest-paid DB in the NFL history — as the #Panthers agreed on a huge extension with Pro Bowl CB Jaycee Horn.



He gets a 4-year, $100M deal ($25M per year), with $70M guaranteed. Negotiated by Trevon Smith & David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/XsIzIJm9Uw