SI

Panthers Sign CB Jaycee Horn to Record-Setting Contract Extension

Horn was drafted by Carolina with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Mike Kadlick

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers and cornerback Jaycee Horn have agreed to a record-breaking contract extension.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Horn is signing a four-year, $100 million extension. The deal includes $70 million in guaranteed money and makes the 25-year-old the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.

Drafted out of South Carolina by the Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Horn has logged 153 tackles, 26 passes defensed, and five interceptions over his first four seasons. After a career-high 15 starts, 68 tackles, 13 PDs, and two sacks in 2024, he was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Horn is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Joe Horn.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL