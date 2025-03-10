Panthers Sign CB Jaycee Horn to Record-Setting Contract Extension
Horn was drafted by Carolina with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Carolina Panthers and cornerback Jaycee Horn have agreed to a record-breaking contract extension.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Horn is signing a four-year, $100 million extension. The deal includes $70 million in guaranteed money and makes the 25-year-old the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.
Drafted out of South Carolina by the Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Horn has logged 153 tackles, 26 passes defensed, and five interceptions over his first four seasons. After a career-high 15 starts, 68 tackles, 13 PDs, and two sacks in 2024, he was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl.
Horn is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Joe Horn.
