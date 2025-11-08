Panthers Surprise RB Rico Dowdle After Getting Flagged for ‘Two Pumps’ Celebration
The Panthers are riding high, having won four of their past five games including a massive upset on the road against the Packers last weekend.
But while the play on the field has been sharp for Carolina, there are always mistakes that need cleaning up in the NFL. Last week, running back Rico Dowdle cost the team after he was flagged for a touchdown celebration, in which he thrust his hips twice. The move was a reference to a Key & Peele sketch that put forth that while two pumps were permitted by the rules of football, three pumps would draw a flag.
Despite only pumping twice, Dowdle drew the flag, a 15-yard penalty, and ultimately cost his team a point after the kicking unit missed the extra point with the added distance.
This week, coach Dave Canales apparently wanted to clean up that act, and brought in some help to clear up the issue. During a team meeting, Canales had Key join in via video, and helpfully explain a few things to Dowdle.
“First of all I want to say that I am very honored that you would choose a Key & Peele sketch for your celebration,” Key said. “The reason I’m here, is I wanted to share with you guys—especially you Rico—I’ve done my research, and apparently, I guess, the rules that are made up in a comedy sketch do not necessarily reflect the rules in the NFL.”
Key went on to joke about the fine Dowdle received for the move, before being joined by his partner Elle, who told Dowdle and the rest of the team that they would be making a donation of $15,000 to the charity of his choice as a way of showing their appreciation for the shout out.
All’s well that ends well, so if there is any moral to this story, let it be this: if you are going to go for two pumps in the NFL, you might as well take all three.