What Panthers rookie WR Xavier Legette said about playing this NFL preseason
Through two games, the Carolina Panthers have still yet to play any of their starters this preseason. Head coach Dave Canales is taking a lot of criticism over that decision, but he doesn't seem to be in any hurry to risk his key players in an exhibition game. Following Saturday night's preseason loss to the New York Jets, Canales still wouldn't commit to playing his starters.
There's only one preseason game left on the schedule, so that will be many players' last opportunity to get some live snaps before the regular season begins. That'll be on Saturday afternoon when the Panthers visit the Buffalo Bills.
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette for one would love to be out there. Here's what he had to say in the locker room after Saturday's game.
Legette is a first-round draft pick out of South Carolina, where he had a breakout year in 2023, posting 71 catches, 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.
