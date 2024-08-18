Trevin Wallace has been watching a lot of film of 2 legendary Panthers linebackers
The Carolina Panthers franchise hasn't been around that long compared to the competition. However, you can make a case that very few teams around the NFL have a richer tradition at the linebacker position. For much of the team's history there's been at least one All-Star caliber player on the roster at this spot, and sometimes two or three at the same time.
General manager Dan Morgan was one of them in a past life, earning his one career trip to the Pro Bowl exactly 20 years ago. In this past draft class, Morgan attempted to bring in the next generation to keep the tradition going. That would be Kentucky's Trevin Wallace, who Carolina selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft at 72nd overall.
Wallace has tons of room to grow, but apparently he has been learning from two of the best. After last night's preseason game he said he's been watching a lot of tape of franchise legends Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. However, he hasn't seen much of Morgan as that was before his time.
Wallace has yet to play in a real game, but he has been impressing his teammates so far at training camp. In fact, Shaq Thompson says he's the one rookie who has stood out to him most.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers changed offense three times in Bryce Young’s first offseason
What we learned about the Panthers’ depth in preseason loss to the Jets
Carolina Panthers stock watch after second week of the NFL preseason
Cam Newton breaks down iconic touchdown pass to CMC vs. Packers