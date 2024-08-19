Carolina Panthers rookie report card following week two of the preseason
Week two of the preseason is in the books, and the Carolina Panthers are one step closer to deciding which 53 players will go to battle in New Orleans come September. With the starters being held out for the second straight preseason game, unproven players received the brunt of the work on Saturday night with the Jets in town. Let's take stock of the Panthers' 2024 Draft class as the preseason winds down.
Xavier Legette - Wide Receiver: Incomplete
Legette has had a rough time finding the field recently. Already behind Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, and Adam Thielen in the pecking order, the rookie was always going to have a hard time playing meaningful snaps. Marry that with a hamstring injury in OTA's and a foot injury suffered in camp, and Legette's odds run even longer.
The rookie wants to play. He said after Saturday's loss to the Jets that he's feeling good and "it's up to the coaches," as to when he's suiting up. The Panthers drafted Legette for his rare combination of size and speed, and I'm sure they're itching to see their twitched up receiver in live game action.
Jonathan Brooks - Running Back: Incomplete
Brooks' story shares some similarities to Legette, but the running backs' absence was planned all along. Still recovering from an ACL tear suffered in college, Jonathan Brooks has yet to see the field this preseason. Head coach Dave Canales said that the team is expecting their rookie ball-carrier back "around week 3 or 4." Much like Legette, Brooks' dynamism will add an extra gear to the Panthers' offense that the staff must be itching to see on the field.
Trevin Wallace - Linebacker: B+
Wallace may have raised his stock higher and faster than anyone wearing Process Blue this summer. Drafted as a project out of the University of Kentucky, Wallace boasted impressive traits but lacked polish. His preseason tape is littered with flashes of those impressive traits, and his teammates Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell's advice has Wallace on his way to a PHD in ball.
Dan Morgan knows linebackers. Many folks (myself included) questioned the selection of Wallace, but early returns are solid. On a Carolina Panthers defense searching for game changing talent, Trevin Wallace will have every opportunity early on to prove that he belongs.
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Tight End: B-
Ja'Tavion Sanders' meteoric rise on offense is on par with Wallace. The rookie tight end was thrown into the fire when incumbent starters Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble went down with injuries during training camp. Sander embraced the opportunity, proving that his age is only a number.
Dave Canales' offense relies heavily on tight ends. Let him tell it, and you'll hear that in a Canales offense, the only players with more on their plate than the tight ends are the quarterbacks. Sanders has shown that he is both a reliable target and blocker to his coaches and teammates, earning a shot at playing time on merit, not just because of injury to the two veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. He won't be an every down player starting in week one, but don't be surprised to see Sanders on passing downs earlier than anticipated.
Chau Smith-Wade - Defensive Back: C
Smith-Wade has earned every opportunity that has come his way. The rookie defensive back has willingly played at both inside and outside corner, showcasing both his versatile skillset and selfless mindset. Smith-Wade is securely the backup nickel corner behind veteran Troy Hill, but he's also competing for snaps opposite Jaycee Horn on the outside. He had a handful of impressive plays during Saturday's preseason action, but still sits behind a few players on the depth chart at CB2.
Jaden Crumedy - Defensive Linemen: Incomplete
Crumedy went down in week one of the preseason with a high ankle sprain, and he hasn't touched the field since. Carolina has a deep room of interior defensive linemen, making it tough to imagine Crumedy seeing meaningful snaps upon his return.
Michael Barrett - Linebacker: D
It's been a tough go for Barrett. The Michigan man has been pressed for playing time all preseason, and is beginning to look like a cut candidate. Barrett will need a massive final week of practice leading up to the matchup in Buffalo to improve his station in the linebacking room.