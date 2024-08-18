Panthers outbid by Vikings to re-sign former All-Pro corner after Dane Jackson injury
The Carolina Panthers are about as needy as any NFL team right now when it comes to the cornerback position. Their corner unit was already ranked near the bottom of the league, and on Wednesday starter Dane Jackson suffered what head coach Dave Canales called a "significant" hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next six weeks.
That means Carolina is in the market for another corner, but they just got outbid for the best option still available in free agency. This morning Adam Schefter at ESPN reported that former Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth up to $10 million.
Not long after, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler chimed in with another report stating that the Panthers also made an offer, but Minnesota's was stronger.
Gilmore may be well past his prime now, but missing out on him is still a blow considering the dire need that Carolina has, here. At his best, Gilmore won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season and he's a five-time Pro Bowler. After leaving the Panthers in 2021 he spent the following season with the Indianapolis Colts and last year with the Dallas Cowboys.
As far as other options go, some of the best corners who are still available include J.C. Jackson, Adoree' Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon.
