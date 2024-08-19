Cam Newton feels betrayed by former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera
If it weren't for Cam Newton coming along, the Carolina Panthers would have never had the success they did between 2011 and 2017. The former No. 1 overall pick won the 2011 Rookie of the Year award, was the league MVP in 2015, made three Pro Bowl rosters, and guided the organization to three consecutive division titles and four playoff appearances, including the Super Bowl in 2015.
Newton and Head coach Ron Rivera came to Carolina in 2011 and were at the forefront of really turning the franchise around. Toward the end of Rivera's tenure in Carolina, Newton dealt with a couple of injuries, including a foot injury that kept him out of 14 games in 2019. Just as they came in together, the two departed Carolina at roughly the same time. Rivera was fired after a 5-7 start to the season and Newton was released in the spring as new head coach Matt Rhule wanted to go in a different direction at quarterback.
Everyone assumed that when Rivera landed the head coaching job in Washington, Newton would follow. They had an obvious need at quarterback, but Cam never got that call from his longtime head coach and it bothered him. He opened up about it for the first time on his show 4th & 1 a few days ago.
“I don’t know, it hurt me though. I said at the bare minimum, Washington to come f*** with me. It wasn’t just Ron Rivera. It was Marty Hurney, it was Ryan Vermillion, everybody. It was Panthers reincarnated in Washington. To not get no call, f***. I don’t know. Whether I was hurt or whatever, it f***** with me though. I ain’t going to lie. Like you got this coach, Coach of the Year. Not just you alone, but with your help. We started the 2013 season 1-3, finsihed 12-4. Coach of the Year? Of course. You been through the struggle with him and then to not get a call? Yeah, it was one of them situations like yeah, I see what’s happening here.”
