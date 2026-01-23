Tetairoa McMillan Accurately Draws Mike Evans, Ja'Marr Chase Comparisons

ESPN recently took a look at the NFC South, captured by the 8-9 Carolina Panthers in 2025. Numerous contributors responded to questions regarding the teams’ quarterback, their rookies, and the division’s rivalries.

In regards to the first subject, Panthers’ writer David Newton spoke about a performer many feel will be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on February 5. Carolina wideout Tetairoa McMillan was a key part of Dave Canales’s attack this season, and he was mentioned with some of the biggest names at the wide receiver position.

“The Panthers will lean on McMillan,” said Newton, “to help quarterback Bryce Young rise above a bad first two seasons (he won six games as a starter). McMillan gives Young a legitimate No. 1 receiver that 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette wasn’t able to be—and might never be. McMillan is a bona fide superstar in the making, following in the footsteps of other elite rookie receivers such as Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, who each topped 1,000 yards receiving in their first seasons.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Superstars create interest,” added Newton, “and there’s no reason to think McMillan, who was the No. 8 overall pick, won’t get better with time and will raise Carolina’s profile even more. As good as he was this season, catching 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, he still disappeared at times and didn’t make the spectacular one-handed catches he was known for in college at Arizona. The most important thing McMillan did was give Young a dependable receiver capable of explosive plays, and there’s expectations he’ll do the same in 2026.”

McMillan led the Panthers in catches, touchdown receptions, and receiving yards—setting a rookie franchise record in the latter. He started all 17 games, as well as the playoff clash with the Rams. He was targeted a team-high 122 times during the regular season. In the 34-31 wild card loss, the 6’5”, 212-pound performer saw seven passes his way, good for five grabs for 81 yards. He could be primed for a huge 2026 if his debut campaign is any indication.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL exec issues warning over Bryce Young contract, cites Tua Tagovailoa

Failed Panthers coach believes Bryce Young has earned a new contract

The Panthers have some major question marks on defense in 2026