PFF names Tetairoa McMillan Rookie of the Year for offense or defense

It has been a very busy January in the National Football League per usual. The regular season ended on January 4, and there have been 10 playoff games since. There have also been numerous head coaching changes, as well as a pair of hires with the Giants (John Harbaugh) and Falcons (Kevin Stefanski).

Earlier this month, the folks at Pro Football Focus handed out their annual awards. Unlike the ones presented by the Associated Press and other outlets, they name one NFL Rookie of the Year regardless of position. This season, that honor went to Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

“McMillan finished his 2025 campaign with 1,044 receiving yards on 70 catches from 122 targets, explained PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, “playing and starting in all 17 regular-season games. Among all wide receivers, his total yards and targets ranked 15th, and he finished 34th in receptions. Among rookies, he ranked first in receiving yards and targets, and he finished third in total receptions (behind tight ends Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr.)."

Warren totaled 76 catches for the Indianapolis Colts, while Fannin racked up 72 grabs for the Cleveland Browns.

“McMillan also led all rookies,” added Sikkema, “outside of quarterback (on both offense and defense), in PFF’s wins above average metric (WAA) with a 0.56. He cleared the next rookie on the list – tight end Colston Loveland – by 0.08 wins above average. This is due to a combination of volume, consistency and high-end play.

Of course, unlike Warren and Fannin, the eighth overall pick in last April’s draft was part of a playoff team as the Panthers won the NFC South for the first time since 2015.

On February 5, we will know who is walking home with the league’s awards via NFL Honors. It would be somewhat of a surprise is McMillan wasn’t named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

