NFL insider reveals two things Tetairoa McMillan must improve on

This week, Dane Brugler of The Athletic came out with his 2025 All-Rookie Team. The offense is led by New York Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart and New England Patriots’ running back TreVeyon Henderson. Not surprisingly, Brugler’s wide receiver are the Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan and the Buccaneers’ Emeka Egbuka.

Then again, a little revisionist history indicates that the former exceeded some people’s expectations. “Remember the silly rumors during draft week that McMillan was expected to fall in the first round?” asked Brugler. “They didn’t make sense then, and they especially do not in hindsight. Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales identified McMillan as the type of weapon Carolina needed to help its quarterback and boost its offense, and they were right. The Panthers wouldn’t have won the NFC South without McMillan’s impact.”

Of Young’s 23 touchdown passes, seven went to the eighth overall pick in last April’s draft. “With a Panthers rookie record 1,014 receiving yards on 70 catches,” added Brugler, “McMillan was the only NFL rookie pass catcher to eclipse the 1,000-yard plateau. He also led all first-year players in receiving touchdowns (7) and receiving first downs (55), with 78.6 percent of his catches resulting in a first down or touchdown.”

There’s obviously more work to be done here. The 6’5”, 212-pound target set a rookie franchise record with that aforementioned receiving yardage total. However, McMillan’s 70 receptions came on 122 targets, a so-so 57.4 catch percentage.

“It wasn’t perfect; you’d like to see him cut down on the drops and improve his success rate in traffic,” said Brugler. “Not only is he deserving of Offensive Rookie of the Year, but McMillan also looks like he could soon become a top-10 receiver in the league.”

On Saturday, the young wideout and his team face the Rams for the second time this season. Back in Week 13 at Carolina, Young and McMillan connected for a 43-yard score that proved to be the difference in the Panthers’ 31-28 victory. Could the former University of Arizona standout be primed for some more heroics in his first NFL playoff game?

