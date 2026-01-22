Bengals Star Named Among Top 100 NFL MVP Candidates From 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Seth Walder broke down his top-100 NFL MVP candidates from this past season, and one Bengal made the 100-player list: Ja'Marr Chase.

He checked in at No. 19 on the hierarchy after the receiver's second consecutive AP All-Pro campaign.

Chase finished the 2025 season with 125 catches (third in the NFL) for 1,412 yards (fourth) and eight touchdowns (tied for 11th). He did so with Joe Burrow out of the lineup for half the season and some rough quarterback play mixed in minus his QB friend.

This all after a 2024 season where he became the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to claim the receiving "Triple Crown," as he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving TDs (17). His receptions total and receiving mark each set a Bengals single-season record, while his 17 TDs tied the franchise bar set by WR Carl Pickens (1995).

Chase is eager to get back on the field again this fall and finish off more wins following a 6-11 Bengals season.

"I think the biggest opportunity is putting ourselves in a position at the beginning of the game, starting fast. I've been preaching that for the longest. But I wouldn't say that's the biggest thing. We got to be disciplined, especially with the penalties today," Chase said after the Week 18 loss to Cleveland. "Just execute ... executing our opportunities and the defense got to make plays."

Check out the full 100-name ranking from Walder here.

