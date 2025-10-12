Trevin Wallace key part of a major improvement from the Panthers’ defense
For the second week in a row, the Carolina Panthers held an opponent to less than 100 yards rushing. On Sunday at Charlotte, Ejiro Evero’s defense limited the Dallas Cowboys’ ground attack to a mere 31 yards. Combine that with the fact that the Panthers limited the Dolphins to 19 rushing yards in their 27-24 comeback win over Miami and that’s a combined 50 yards by opponents the past two weeks.
So why the big difference? “Through the first four weeks, (Christian) Rozeboom had called the plays,” explained Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com. “He was a veteran who had played in Ejiro Evero's system before in Los Angeles, so when Josey Jewell was released, it made sense to give the elder player the green dot. But after four weeks of play, in an effort to shake things up and ease some pressure, Evero and linebacker coach Pete Hansen elected to make a change, having (Trevin) Wallace call the plays.”
After a rough start to the season, Carolina’s run defense has made a remarkable turnaround. After surrendering 200 yards rushing in a 26-10 loss to the Jaguars in Week 1, the Panthers have given up a total of 367 yards on the ground in their last five outings—a mere 73.4 rushing yards per contest. Evero’s unit has limited three of its last five foes below the century mark on the ground. In 2024, a defense that allowed a league-high 179.8 yards per game on the ground held only one opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards.
Rozeboom and Wallace tied for the team lead in tackles in Sunday’s 30-27 victory over the Cowboys. Combine the steady strides made by this group over the past five weeks with the former taking over the play-calling duties for this unit these past two games and green means GO! for this rejuvenated Panthers’ run defense.
