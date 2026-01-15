Worrying trend must end in 2026 for Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were not very good on third down in 2025. Their defense was pretty awful. So many times, they'd have the opposing offense in third-and-long but failed to prevent a big play.

On offense, they struggled to convert third downs as well, but it wasn't as glaring a problem as it was on defense. Still, both of those things need to change in 2026 if this team is going to continue improving.

Carolina Panthers must improve third-down offense and defense

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA;Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers were, overall, one of the worst third-down teams in the NFL last year when the down and distance was eight yards or more. That's not always a winnable situation on offense, but it is on defense.

#NFL 3rd & Long Conversion Rates 2025



Best Offenses: SF, GB, NE

Worst Offenses: NYJ, KC, TEN



Best Defenses: NE, CHI, LAR

Worst Defenses: CAR (by a mile) ,DAL, LV pic.twitter.com/IDW767CjiY — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 13, 2026

However, the Panthers were awful on both sides. They had, by far, the worst third-and-long defense in the NFL, allowing offenses to convert at an unmatched rate. On the chart above, they were all by themselves in the corner.

They weren't very good on offense, either. When it was third-and-eight or more, they converted more than only a handful of offenses: the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans. They were on par with the Cleveland Browns.

That's not good company to be in. Now, part of this is intentional. The Panthers were the most aggressive fourth-down team in the NFL by a wide margin, so when it was third down, they were often trying to get it to a manageable fourth down.

That meant throwing short of the sticks on third-and-eight to set up fourth-and-two, a situation they felt they could win in. Still, they don't need to live on fourth down, so that is something that needs to (and should) improve in 2026.

The defensive side of the ball is so much more problematic. They were just straight up allowing conversions, which is highly troubling. Ejiro Evero's zone scheme meant receivers would be open, but they were most often open at or beyond the sticks.

It's one thing to allow a completion, but it's another to either not guard the first-down marker well or to let YAC get the offense to the first down. Neither one is good, and it has to change if this team wants to do anything in 2026.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Bryce Young dubbed best Panthers QB for now and future

Panthers have major needs, all of which are on defense

Carolina Panthers 1.0 mock draft after playoff elimination