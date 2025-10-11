Cam Newton sends clear message to Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
After a hot finish to the 2024 season, Bryce Young's 2025 campaign has been a rollercoaster ride so far. The Carolina Panthers' third year quarterback has had some brutally sloppy starts this year - committing multiple turnovers in the first half in three games already.
However, Young was also able to bounce back in all three cases and put together a strong second half - in one case leading a 17-point comeback and nearly pulling off a 24-point comeback.
It's encouraging to see Young fighting adversity the way he has, but at some point he has to stop putting himself and his team in those holes in the first plac.e
Here's what Panthers legend Cam Newton had to say to Young on his most recent podcast.
Cam Newton's message to Bryce Young
This is right on the money.
Young is no longer a rookie quarterback trying to find his way in the NFL after having gone through three playbook changes before he took a single snap. He's already responded well to one benching and proved that he can perform at a top-10 level in his league.
What Young needs to do now is start doing it consistently. Above all, that means avoiding the turnovers that have become such a problem early in games.
Going into Week 6 Young has already thrown four interceptions and lost three fumbles. That comes out to seven turnovers, which matches the number of passing touchdowns that Young has thrown so far this season.
That's not going to cut it - not for a No. 1 overall pick - and not for any quarterback who wants to keep on starting over the long run for any NFL team.
Young has to play consistently clean football and boost his completion rate - which is just under 61% going into tomorrow's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas has allowed more yards per game than any other team this season. If Young can't put it together and post a strong line against the Cowboys that he can build in going forward, it may be time to consider another change at QB.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Dave Canales said about Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle conundrum
Panthers injuries: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
ESPN scoop concerning development for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Why Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys