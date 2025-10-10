Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings or Adam Thielen
Most trades made around the NFL tend to favor one side or the other. Sometimes teams get fleeced, like the Houston Texans did to the Cleveland Browns in the predictably horrific Deshaun Watson deal. Sometimes it's a win-win, such as the Matt Stafford-Jared Goff trade, which has worked out well for both the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.
When it comes to the Carolina Panthers' trade that sent Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, it appears that this is going to be a lose-lose scenario, because right now this deal isn't working out for anybody.
The Panthers sent Thielen to the Vikings because they apparently felt their wide receiver room was a little too crowded and wanted to give Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and the other young guns on the depth chart more room to grow.
That has not been the case so far. While McMillan is promising his game is still raw around the edges and he'll need time to reach his full potential. Meanwhile, Legette has made two impressive catches all season (both came in Week 5) and nobody else at this position has stepped up.
As for the Vikings, they were hoping to boost their otherwise top-heavy wide receiver corps that has Justin Jefferson and not a whole lot else going for it. However, Thielen - who took a massive, multi-million dollar paycut as part of the deal - has yet to find his rhythm in Minnesota, and heading into Week 6 he only has totaled four catches, 37 yards and zero touchdowns.
The Panthers did get a fourth-round draft pick out of the deal, which isn't a bad return at all considering Thielen's age. However, right now you can bet that the franchise would rather have Thielen on the field rather than a Day 3 pick in the pocket.
Unless we count Adam Thielen's wife - who seemed thrilled at the prospect of returning to Minnesota - nobody is better off. This is one trade that's on the way to being a total bust all around.
