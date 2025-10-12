NFL Network scoop shows how little the Cowboys regarded Rico Dowdle
Now we know why Rico Dowdle is so excited to face his former team today. Coming off a breakout 200-yard game with the Carolina Panthers, Dowdle has a chance to stick it to the Dallas Cowboys, who let him walk last offseason even though he was coming off a 1,000-yard year.
The Panthers wound up signing Dowdle to a one-year, $2.75 million deal, which qualifies as a pretty big bargain for somebody with his talent. If that came as a surprise, you'll never believe this.
According to Cameron Wolfe at NFL Network, Dowdle says the Cowboys never even bothered to make him a contract offer.
Given the way team owner Jerry Jones handled the Micah Parsons situation we probably shouldn't be too shocked by this.
In any case, the Cowboys did manage to find themselves a decent starter at this spot. Heading into Week 6, veteran Javonte Williams already has 447 yards and five touchdowns and is averaging over five yards per carry.
As a team, Dallas ranks eighth in the league, averaging 134.4 rushing yards pr game.
The Panthers aren't too far behind in this department after Dowdle's big game last week. Carolina's 128 yards per game on the ground ranks 10th.
Passing production is what really separates these two offenses, though. Dak Prescott has gotten off to a hot start and when you add those numbers in the Cowboys currently lead the NFL with 406.6 total yards per game. Meanwhile, Bryce Young has yet to find a consisent rhythm and the Panthers rank 21st at 315 yards per game.
All things being equal, Dallas shold probably come out on top - which means Carolina absolutely has to win the turnover battle to have a chance at an upset. Above all that means Bryce Young has to take better care of the ball. He has four inteception and three fumbles coming in.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Dave Canales said about Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle conundrum
Panthers injuries: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
ESPN scoop concerning development for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Why Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys