Disastrous outing in Week 1 sees Panthers hit rock bottom in NFL power rankings
Conor Orr of SI released his revised NFL Power Rankings following a fascinating Week 1. The Top 3 teams, respectively, are the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens. Sean McDermott’s team earned Orr’s top spot after rallying to beat Baltimore, 41-40. John Harbaugh’s club slipped to third, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles jumped up to No. 2.
So what about the Carolina Panthers, who finished fairly strong in 2024 after a rough 1-7 start? Regardless, Orr originally had Dave Canales’s team sitting at No. 29. Following the team’s disappointing showing at Jacksonville last Sunday that resulted in a 26-10 setback, the Panthers are now at the very bottom of his rankings.
Panthers fall to the bottom of an NFL analyst’s Power Rankings
“A disappointing debut against a Jaguars team that—I think—is much better than given credit for. However, the one thing that was working was the Bryce Young-Tet McMillan connection. This was a wide receiver we had all-over-the-board opinions on. But he’s already as the Panthers have promised: a big, dominant X whose route tree is anything but limited.”
At least Orr points to a silver lining for a team that was outgained 378-255 in total yards by Liam Coen’s club in the 16-point defeat. Carolina’s defense also laid an egg, allowing exactly 200 yards rushing while not coming up with a sack of Trevor Lawrence.
While Young barely completed 50 percent of his passes (18-of-35) and turned over the ball three times, five of his 18 connections found the eighth overall pick in April’s draft. McMillan finished the game with five catches for 68 yards. However, that’s little solace for a club that finished 2024 on a high note and began 2025 with a very shaky performance. Canales’s club looks to make amends this Sunday at Arizona.
