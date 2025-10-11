Derrick Brown and improving Panthers' run defense face major challenge from Cowboys
A pair of clubs each looking to make it two straight wins clash in Charlotte on Sunday. Former Cowboys’ running back Rico Dowdle faces his former team, while a healthy Derrick Brown and an improving Carolina Panthers’ run defense look to stifle one of the best ground games in the NFL.
A year after allowing a league-high 179.8 yards per game rushing, Carolina’s defense is now 14th in the NFL when it comes to stopping the run—allowing 107.2 yards per game rushing. Yes, that number certainly looks better after last Sunday’s clash with the Miami Dolphins which Mike McDaniel’s club ran the ball only 14 times for 19 yards. The ‘Fins seemed to give up on the running game early despite owning a 17-0 second-quarter lead.
Regardless, after giving up exactly 200 yards on the ground in the Week 1 loss at Jacksonville, Ejiro Evero’s defense has surrendered a combined 336 yards (84.0) in their last four contests. The Panthers have limited two of their last four opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing.
That’s significant because in 2024, Dave Canales’s club held only one opponent in 17 games below the century mark on the ground. That would be in Week 3 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished dead last in the league in rushing yards per game a season ago.
Perhaps it’s Evero’s defense that should buckle up on Sunday with the Dallas Cowboys in town. Only seven teams in the league are averaging more yards per game rushing (134.4) than Brian Schottenheimer’s club. Dallas is getting a big year from 2025 free-agent addition Javonte Williams. He’s currently third in the league in rushing yards (447) and leads the Cowboys with six total touchdowns—five on the ground.
Back to Brown, who looks like the player that racked up 103 tackles and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023. Now healthy again, he is Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked interior defender who is also PFF’s No. 4 performer in terms of run defense at his position. He’s obviously the key to keeping Williams and the Cowboys from running wild.
