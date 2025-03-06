Pat McAfee Rips NFL Over His Setup at Combine, Changes Plans for Live Draft Show
Pat McAfee didn't appreciate the way he and his show were treated at the NFL scouting combine last week so he has decided to stay home for the NFL draft. On Monday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show the host explained that after being invited to the combine he was met with resistance from middle managers who made him deal with red tape and jump through hoops before he could broadcast.
After taking the show to Detroit for last year's draft, McAfee and crew will broadcast remotely for the NFL draft, rather than go through more of the same in Green Bay in April.
“The NFL’s making it very easy for us to do stuff,” said McAfee sarcastically. “It’s really very kind of them. It’s very cool. It's very cool. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to showcase your s---."
“No, middle management’s doing exactly what they don’t normally do," he continued. "They’re making it easy. It’s awesome. Those people matter for sure. You guys are really good at your jobs! You guys are really good at your jobs. Thank God they’re there. Without them, could you imagine? Nobody would watch the NFL if it wasn’t for these people being there.”
After Front Office Sports covered his announcement, McAfee made a video from home to further explain his decision
"So during the break I decided that if there's a narrative being built about me that isn't true, I should just address it," said McAfee. "You know, I've gotten to the point where there were so many of them about me if I was to address every single thing that was being said that was bullsh--, even though the quotes and the entire show is already out there I would be spending my entire life addressing bullsh--. So with that being said I don't think I've ever said insufficient respect in my life. Now was there a lack of respect? For sure."
McAfee then went on to confirm that there were hoops to jump through and middle managers who wanted to flex their power got involved. So basically, he confirmed everything he said that Front Office Sports aggregated, but the impetus of this video seems to be the FOS tweet that used the term "insufficient respect." McAfee would never say that, but would call it a "lack of respect."
However you want to say it, McAfee will not be broadcasting live from the NFL draft. Just live during it.