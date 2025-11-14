Patrick Herbert Reflects on 'Cool' NFL Showdown Against His Brother Justin
When the Chargers and Jaguars take the field at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, it will be more than just a game between two AFC teams with playoff aspirations. It will be a family affair, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's team will be facing off against his brother Patrick Herbert's Jaguars for the first time in their respective NFL careers.
And possibly for the first time since the two were elementary school age kids.
"I don't think we've ever played on opposite teams," Patrick Herbert said, when asked about the last time a brotherly showdown against Justin occurred. "Maybe in like, fifth grade. Maybe like rec basketball, that probably would be more recently."
While those showdowns were certainly meaningful for the highly-competitive Herbert brothers, there's no doubt that Sunday's tilt represents a milestone accomplishment for the two, as Patrick Herbert noted while speaking to reporters earlier in the week in the lead-up to Sunday's game.
"It's awesome," Patrick Herbert said, via John Shipley of OnSI. "I think we kinda take it for granted sometimes looking at him and being like, 'Oh he's been in the league for 5-6 years' or whatever.' I think it's a big accomplishment. That's so cool."
The last time the Herbert brothers stepped foot on the same field, they shared the same uniform.
Patrick and Justin Herbert's careers overlapped with Oregon football
The Herbert brothers remarkably have followed very similar paths in their football-playing careers. Both Herbert brothers attended Sheldon High School in Eugene, Ore., where they each starred for the school's sports teams. Justin received just two offers from FBS teams—Nevada and Oregon—and opted to play football for the Ducks. But before making his decision to attend the University of Oregon, Justin, in a 2019 interview with ESPN, revealed he nearly chose to play football at Montana State University with his older brother Mitchell. But Herbert chose the Ducks and starred for the university for four seasons.
And seeing as Justin Herbert opted to play for the Ducks through his senior season, that meant that the brothers shared their first milestone moment. Patrick Herbert, a four-star recruit at tight end, committed to Oregon in May of 2018 and was on the football roster for the 2019 season, meaning both Herbert brothers played for the Ducks at the same time. Unfortunately, the two never linked up for a reception in a game, as Patrick Herbert appeared in just two contests and didn't record a reception during the 2019 campaign.
Patrick Herbert's journey to the NFL
Patrick Herbert spent six seasons at Oregon, tallying 31 receptions for 388 yards receiving and four touchdowns while making six starts for the Ducks in 2024. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, and was signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April and then signed onto Jacksonville's practice squad in August following the organization's roster cuts.
While Patrick likely won't suit up for Sunday's game against his brother's Chargers, the contest is undoubtedly still a milestone moment for the Herbert family.