SI

Patrick Mahomes Completes Pass While Totally Airborne in Latest Unbelievable Highlight

What a play.

Blake Silverman

Patrick Mahomes created his latest highlight in the Chiefs' opener against the Chargers
Patrick Mahomes created his latest highlight in the Chiefs' opener against the Chargers / Screengrab via YouTube
In this story:

In a shocking development of the new NFL season, Patrick Mahomes continues to do Patrick Mahomes things.

On a third-down play to start the fourth quarter in the Chiefs' season opener in Brazil against the Chargers, the three-time Super Bowl MVP created his latest highlight in a career already filled with them.

As Mahomes saw some pressure from the Chargers' defense, he scrambled toward the line of scrimmage but couldn't run for the first down with a sea of blue headed his way. He was tripped up, but before he hit the ground he flipped the ball while in the air to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was standing just past the line to gain.

Although he was close to the line of scrimmage and his momentum was quickly leading him past, he remained in the air while throwing the ball and it was a successful completion.

Just a few plays later, Mahomes capped off the drive with a touchdown on a 37-yard pass to Travis Kelce.

The successful drive trimmed the Chargers lead to just two points. The Chiefs went for two in an attempt to tie the game, but it was unsuccessful.

Los Angeles scored another touchdown on the next drive to increase their lead to nine points and two possessions late in the game. We'll see if Mahomes has a little more magic up his sleeve that allows his team to start their new season with a win.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL