Patrick Mahomes Completes Pass While Totally Airborne in Latest Unbelievable Highlight
In a shocking development of the new NFL season, Patrick Mahomes continues to do Patrick Mahomes things.
On a third-down play to start the fourth quarter in the Chiefs' season opener in Brazil against the Chargers, the three-time Super Bowl MVP created his latest highlight in a career already filled with them.
As Mahomes saw some pressure from the Chargers' defense, he scrambled toward the line of scrimmage but couldn't run for the first down with a sea of blue headed his way. He was tripped up, but before he hit the ground he flipped the ball while in the air to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was standing just past the line to gain.
Although he was close to the line of scrimmage and his momentum was quickly leading him past, he remained in the air while throwing the ball and it was a successful completion.
Just a few plays later, Mahomes capped off the drive with a touchdown on a 37-yard pass to Travis Kelce.
The successful drive trimmed the Chargers lead to just two points. The Chiefs went for two in an attempt to tie the game, but it was unsuccessful.
Los Angeles scored another touchdown on the next drive to increase their lead to nine points and two possessions late in the game. We'll see if Mahomes has a little more magic up his sleeve that allows his team to start their new season with a win.