Patrick Mahomes Brought Up Reason for His 'Dad Bod' During Interview With Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the first time since they beat them in the Super Bowl last February.
Speaking of Super Bowls, the Chiefs quarterback spent some time on Saturday having a conversation with the only quarterback to ever beat him in the championship game—Tom Brady. The interview aired on FOX's pregame show and it was a fun watch for NFL fans who got a chance to hear two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game talking a little shop.
One funny moment came when Brady brought up Mahomes's ability to improvise on the fly and make a lot of unconventional throws look really easy. Mahomes said that success stems from the work he does in the weight room.
"I use those hips and that obliques muscle to really rotate through there," Mahomes said before bringing up what some fans have called his "dad bod." "The people who have seen the dad bod, that’s for a reason—that’s the obliques. I’m getting them right."
That line made Brady chuckle while saying: "We have to keep a little padding in there. We’re getting hit all the time."
Here's the full interview:
Brady will be on the call for the Chiefs-49ers showdown, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.