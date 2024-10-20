SI

Patrick Mahomes Brought Up Reason for His 'Dad Bod' During Interview With Tom Brady

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes sat down with Tom Brady for an interview on FOX's NFL pregame show on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes sat down with Tom Brady for an interview on FOX's NFL pregame show on Sunday. / @FOXSports
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the first time since they beat them in the Super Bowl last February.

Speaking of Super Bowls, the Chiefs quarterback spent some time on Saturday having a conversation with the only quarterback to ever beat him in the championship game—Tom Brady. The interview aired on FOX's pregame show and it was a fun watch for NFL fans who got a chance to hear two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game talking a little shop.

One funny moment came when Brady brought up Mahomes's ability to improvise on the fly and make a lot of unconventional throws look really easy. Mahomes said that success stems from the work he does in the weight room.

"I use those hips and that obliques muscle to really rotate through there," Mahomes said before bringing up what some fans have called his "dad bod." "The people who have seen the dad bod, that’s for a reason—that’s the obliques. I’m getting them right."

That line made Brady chuckle while saying: "We have to keep a little padding in there. We’re getting hit all the time."

Here's the full interview:

Brady will be on the call for the Chiefs-49ers showdown, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL