Patrick Mahomes Heroically Prevented Giants Touchdown After His Own Costly Mistake
Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco do not appear to be on the same page. The Chiefs' offensive tandem has been out of sync on multiple short pass attempts in the first half of Sunday night's prime-time clash against the Giants.
On one of those instances, Mahomes double-clutched and threw a screen pass behind Pacheco, who was behind the line of scrimmage. In a heads-up moment, Mahomes pursued the live ball and managed to snatch it free from a New York defender, preventing what could've been a game-changing touchdown for the Giants.
Of course, Mahomes was also at fault for the fumble, but his quick thinking potentially kept the Giants off the scoreboard and prevented a turnover.
Mahomes's pass was nowhere near Pacheco, who appeared to believe he was supposed to be receiving the ball a few yards behind the line. That miscommunication could've been disastrous, but Mahomes was ready to put his body on the line for the loose football.
That extra effort drew effusive praise from the NBC booth of Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico, who heaped praise onto the Chiefs quarterback for his preventative measures. They did, however, point out that Mahomes's uncharacteristic struggles put Kansas City in the precarious situation to begin with.
The Chiefs' offense has not been sharp throughout the first half on Sunday night, and Mahomes has struggled to get much of anything going with his receivers.