SI

NFL Insider Says Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels Share Key Game-Winning Trait

All eyes will be on Daniels as he competes in his first NFL postseason in a couple weeks.

Madison Williams

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels waves to the crowd after a win.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels waves to the crowd after a win. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is on pace to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award thanks to his impressive first season in the league this year. And now he's set to lead his team to a playoff run after the Commanders clinched a postseason spot.

It will be the first time since the 2020 season in which Washington will compete in the postseason. All eyes will be on Daniels to see how he handles being in tough playoff scenarios. But apparently there's some players in the NFL, including his teammate Nick Allegretti, who think Daniels emulates a key trait that Kansas City Chiefs and three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown through the years. Allegretti played with Mahomes for five years prior to this season.

NFL insider James Palmer detailed this trait he heard Allegretti explain while speaking to Steve Smith Sr. this week.

"There's some traits of Patrick Mahomes in Jayden Daniels, in terms of there is a vibe around him, just a feeling or you're around them, and they just bring out this essence of 'Oh, we're going to win,'" Palmer said. "There's no vibe to them that they will not succeed."

We'll see how Daniels handles the pressure of winning a playoff game in two weeks. Mahomes did take the Chiefs to the AFC Championship in his first postseason back in 2019. He helped capture a Super Bowl title the following season. It will be difficult, but not impossible, for Daniels to follow Mahomes's path.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL