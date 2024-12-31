NFL Insider Says Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels Share Key Game-Winning Trait
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is on pace to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award thanks to his impressive first season in the league this year. And now he's set to lead his team to a playoff run after the Commanders clinched a postseason spot.
It will be the first time since the 2020 season in which Washington will compete in the postseason. All eyes will be on Daniels to see how he handles being in tough playoff scenarios. But apparently there's some players in the NFL, including his teammate Nick Allegretti, who think Daniels emulates a key trait that Kansas City Chiefs and three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown through the years. Allegretti played with Mahomes for five years prior to this season.
NFL insider James Palmer detailed this trait he heard Allegretti explain while speaking to Steve Smith Sr. this week.
"There's some traits of Patrick Mahomes in Jayden Daniels, in terms of there is a vibe around him, just a feeling or you're around them, and they just bring out this essence of 'Oh, we're going to win,'" Palmer said. "There's no vibe to them that they will not succeed."
We'll see how Daniels handles the pressure of winning a playoff game in two weeks. Mahomes did take the Chiefs to the AFC Championship in his first postseason back in 2019. He helped capture a Super Bowl title the following season. It will be difficult, but not impossible, for Daniels to follow Mahomes's path.