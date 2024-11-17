SI

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Shared Classy Moment Before Chiefs-Bills Showdown

Josh Allen and the Bills host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.
Josh Allen and the Bills host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. / @CBS
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are hosting Patrick Mahomes and the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in what will be the latest chapter in a rivalry between the two quarterbacks that only continues to grow each year.

Mahomes and the 9-0 Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and beat the Bills, 27-24, in Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs last January. That was the third time Allen had lost a playoff game to Mahomes.

The two QBs will hopefully put on a show once again on Sunday afternoon, but hours before kickoff they shared a nice moment on the field:

This should be a fun one in Buffalo.

