Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Shared Classy Moment Before Chiefs-Bills Showdown
Respect.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are hosting Patrick Mahomes and the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in what will be the latest chapter in a rivalry between the two quarterbacks that only continues to grow each year.
Mahomes and the 9-0 Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and beat the Bills, 27-24, in Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs last January. That was the third time Allen had lost a playoff game to Mahomes.
The two QBs will hopefully put on a show once again on Sunday afternoon, but hours before kickoff they shared a nice moment on the field:
Respect.
This should be a fun one in Buffalo.
Published