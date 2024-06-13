Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Learning Knuckleball After Warm-Up Video Goes Viral
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes appears to be taking notes from America’s favorite pastime this offseason.
On Wednesday at Chiefs minicamp, a video of Mahomes winding up like a baseball pitcher and throwing a football à la knuckleball went viral, with many fans commenting on the star quarterback’s pitching form. Shortly after, Mahomes posted about the video and named a surprising source of inspiration for his baseball warmup antics: San Diego Padres’ Matt Waldron.
Mahomes wrote on X, “I’m trying to learn the knuckleball the Waldron dude from the padres throws”
Waldron has accumulated a 3.76 ERA in 13 starts for the Padres and, as MLB’s Brent Maguire pointed out, is the only true knuckleballer in the MLB right now, throwing the pitch at a 37.6% clip.
Waldron, a Chiefs fan and Nebraska native, recently caught wind of Mahomes’s comments and felt honored.
“It's kind of crazy. Like I'm living in a different universe,” Waldron said.
Mahomes’s roots in baseball already run deep as his father, Pat Mahomes, was a reliever for the Minnesota Twins in 1992 and went on to pitch for five more teams in his 11-season MLB career. Mahomes never played baseball professionally but did play shortstop for his Tyler, Texas team in the 2010 Junior League World Series.