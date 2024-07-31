Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Nebraska Five-Star QB Looking Exactly Like Him
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should be honored by the scenes at Nebraska football training camp this week.
Dylan Raiola, a five-star quarterback from Georgia, arrived to the Cornhuskers' training camp in Omaha on Tuesday looking pretty similar to Mahomes—rocking a similar haircut, facial hair, sunglasses and shoes that the three-time Super Bowl champion typically wears.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who caught passes from Mahomes for five seasons in Kansas City, took note of the resemblance and let his former quarterback know.
Mahomes approved of the look, too.
Raiola, who is battling for Nebraska's starting job under center this fall, shares more than just a similar look with Mahomes. He has worked out with Mahomes's trainer, Bobby Stroupe, and wears the same No. 15 jersey with Nebraska that the superstar dons in Kansas City.
Raiola was ranked as the second-best quarterback in the entire 2024 recruiting class by 247 Sports and also had scholarship offers from Georgia, Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State before picking Nebraska. Raiola has family ties to the Cornhuskers, as his father Dominic played three seasons for Nebraska from 1998 to 2000, and his uncle Donovan is the Huskers' current offensive line coach.
Nebraska will begin its 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 against UTEP at Memorial Stadium. Regardless of whether or not he wins the starting job, you can bet Raiola will roll into Lincoln looking just like his hero Mahomes.