Patrick Mahomes Offers Update on Ankle Injury Entering Chiefs-Broncos Week 10 Clash
It appears Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be just fine after his injury scare during the Chiefs' 30–24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Mahomes was helped off the field by the Chiefs' medical staff after landing awkwardly and rolling his ankle on a play that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine.
Mahomes never missed a snap against the Buccaneers, as he was back under center to conduct Kansas City's next possession and eventually led the game-winning drive in overtime.
The 29-year-old quarterback gave an update on his ankle while speaking to the media on Wednesday.
"When you have a little bit of a roll, it's a little bit sore,'' Mahomes said via Adam Teicher of ESPN. "But I'm able to move around and look forward to getting out to practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on.''
Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that the coaching staff won't put limitations on Mahomes during practice this week leading up to Kansas City's Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
In eight games this season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,942 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions—good for a 90.1 passer rating, which ranks 18th among NFL quarterbacks.