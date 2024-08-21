Patrick Mahomes Used Perfect GIF to React to USA Flag Football QB's Bold Comparison
The 2028 Olympics are still four years off, but that hasn't cooled down the debate around the addition of flag football to the mix in Los Angeles.
The latest hot take from the current most popular football discussion stemmed from USA flag football's current quarterback Darrell Doucette, who wildly claimed he's a better player than Kansas CIty Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Doucette told TMZ Sports Wednesday that he thinks he'd hold an advantage over Mahomes in terms of flag football because of his "IQ of the game."
Those comments prompted a hilarious response from Mahomes, who couldn't help but wonder why his name was being dragged into it. He took to social media with a GIF that perfectly encapsulated his puzzled reaction to Doucette's remarks.
The GIF truly says it all.
Mahomes, among a slew of other standout NFL players, have previously expressed interest in representing the United States at the 2028 Olympics when flag football makes its debut at the Games. Still, he clearly didn't expect to be called out by the 35-year-old.
Doucette made clear that he feels the NFL stars are underestimating what it would take to dethrone him as Team USA's quarterback, even suggesting his flag football IQ makes him better than Mahomes.